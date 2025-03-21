London's Heathrow Airport Closed After Fire Causes Major Power Cut
Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 12:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Britain's Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest, was shut down early Friday for 24 hours after a major fire at an electricity substation cut power to the sprawling facility west of London, officials said.
Airport authorities said they "expect significant disruption" over the coming days, with hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers affected.
"Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage," the airport operator said in a statement on its website, adding it would be closed until just before midnight Friday (2359 GMT).
"Passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens."
Online flight tracking service FlightRadar24 said Heathrow's closure would affect at least 1,351 flights to and from the airport.
It said 120 flights to the airport were in the air when the closure was announced.
London Fire Brigade said there had been a "significant" fire at a substation in Hayes, a nearby town in the London borough of Hillingdon, which caused the power outage.
It said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on the scene, while around 150 people had been evacuated from nearby properties.
Images on social media -- which could not immediately be verified by AFP -- showed huge flames and smoke rising from the substation.
Other videos, apparently shot inside Heathrow's terminals, showed shuttered shops and deserted corridors, lit only by emergency lighting.
"The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption," said London Fire Brigade assistant commissioner Pat Goulbourne.
He said the blaze was first reported at 11:23 pm (2323 GMT).
"This is a highly visible and significant incident, and our firefighters are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to bring the fire under control as swiftly as possible," a statement said.
British utility firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said on its website that an "unplanned outage" had left more than 16,000 homes without power in the area.
Recent Stories
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE Gender Balance Council signs MoU with Posterity Institute
More Stories From World
-
Five things to know about Namibia's first woman president3 minutes ago
-
Women presidents in Africa3 minutes ago
-
In Washington, glum residents struggle with Trump return3 minutes ago
-
London's Heathrow airport closed after fire causes major power cut3 minutes ago
-
Namibia to inaugurate its first woman president13 minutes ago
-
What's in Germany's giant spending 'bazooka'?13 minutes ago
-
As Russia looms, EU defence plans fail to quell joint borrowing calls53 minutes ago
-
Panama stun 'painful' USA to reach Nations League final53 minutes ago
-
Trump pressures courts after reprimand on deportations1 hour ago
-
'People are afraid': NY migrant economy wilts under Trump policies1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's New Delhi high commission hosts National Day reception1 hour ago
-
Groundbreaking IOC chief Coventry confronts global intrigue and Trump2 hours ago