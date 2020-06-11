UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:14 PM

London's Heathrow airport on Thursday announced that it would not be able to sustain the current level of employment, as the UK authorities implement new travel regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) London's Heathrow airport on Thursday announced that it would not be able to sustain the current level of employment, as the UK authorities implement new travel regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, the UK government introduced a 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving in the country from abroad.

"Throughout this crisis, we have tried to protect front line jobs, but this is no longer sustainable, and we have now agreed a voluntary severance scheme with our union partners.

While we cannot rule out further job reductions, we will continue to explore options to minimise the number of job losses," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in a statement.

The airport has urged the authorities to create so-called air bridges with low-risk countries.

The air travel industry has been among those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic after governments across the world shut borders and banned both domestic and international travel in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

