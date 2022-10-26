MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) London's Heathrow Airport does not rule out an imposition of another passenger cap during the peak period before the Christmas holidays because of a 25,000 staff shortage, the airport's press service said on Wednesday.

"We are working with airlines to agree a highly targeted mechanism that, if needed, would align supply and demand on a small number of peak days in the lead up to Christmas. This would encourage demand into less busy periods, protecting the heavier peaks, and avoiding flight cancellations due to resource pressures," the airport said in a statement.

The statement also said that the airport's priority is to "build back the airport eco-system to meet demand at peak times," and to do so Heathrow needs to "recruit and train up to 25,000 security staff," which is a "huge logistical challenge.

"

"We forecast that total passenger numbers for 2022 will reach between 60 - 62 million, approximately 25% fewer than 2019," the statement added.

In August, Heathrow extended the cap on flight departures until October 29 "to support more reliable and resilient passenger journeys." The daily maximum of 100,000 passengers departing from Heathrow Airport was introduced in July to improve passenger confidence during the summer vacation after a series of strikes undermined airlines' material base.