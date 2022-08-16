UrduPoint.com

London's Heathrow Airport To Keep Passenger Traffic Capped Until Late October

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2022 | 01:10 AM

London's Heathrow Airport to Keep Passenger Traffic Capped Until Late October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) London's Heathrow Airport said on Monday that a maximum of 100,000 passengers will be able to depart each day until October 29 as it looks to build back resilience.

"After consultation with airlines, capacity limits at Heathrow will be extended at the same level to 29 October to support more reliable and resilient passenger journeys," it said in a statement.

The limit was introduced in July to improve passenger confidence during the summer vacation season after a series of strikes undermined airlines' material base, notably at some airline ground handlers.

The airport authority said the cap on flight departures had reduced the number of last-minute cancellations and improved punctuality. The limit may be lifted earlier if it continues to see sustained operational improvements.

Related Topics

London Same May July October Airport

Recent Stories

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

55 minutes ago
 US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanct ..

US Not Planning to Relax Enforcement of Iran Sanctions to Reach JCPOA Deal - Sta ..

35 minutes ago
 Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-hous ..

Sindh can make anti-venom, rabies vaccines in-house: Dr Azra

35 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after rele ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews situation after release of water by India in Ravi

35 minutes ago
 PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

PM working for national interest: Rana Tanveer

35 minutes ago
 Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief ..

Simon Stiell of Grenada named new UN climate chief

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.