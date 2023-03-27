(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Heathrow, London's largest airport, has announced an emergency plan to keep it running regularly over the Easter holidays during the security guards' strike which requires hiring one thousand additional workers, a spokesman for the airport said on Monday.

"We are deploying 1,000 additional colleagues and the entire management team who will be in the terminals providing assistance to passengers over the busy Easter getaway," a Heathrow spokesman told the Evening Standard.

On March 17, the Unite trade union announced its members, including 1,400 Heathrow security staff, would stage a walk out over an inadequate pay rise offer from March 31 to April 9, which partly coincides with the Easter vacation period in the UK.

Unite noted that a number of flights would be delayed or canceled due to the strike.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with salaries and the worsening economic situation caused by soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the protests. The inflation spike is partly linked to the wave of sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.