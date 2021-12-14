UrduPoint.com

London's Leicester Square Evacuated Over Suspected Gas Leak - Police

A suspected gas leak in Leicester Square in central London has led to the evacuation of people from the area as a precaution, while emergency services are attending the incident, the Westminster Police Service said on Tuesday

"Cordons are in place at Leicester Square due to a suspected gas leak. Emergency services are in attendance and managing the incident.

A number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution, and the square is currently closed to pedestrians. Please avoid the area," a post on the police force Twitter account reads.

The Daily Mail Online tabloid reported that around 200 people have been evacuated from the area.

Cranbourn street remains cordoned off while the fire services continue working at the site, according to the London Fire Brigade.

