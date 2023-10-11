Open Menu

London's Luton Airport Says All Flights Suspended Due To 'significant Fire'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 08:50 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) London's Luton Airport said on Wednesday that it had suspended all flights and asked passengers not to travel there after a "significant fire" in a car park caused the structure to partially collapse.

"The safety of our passengers and staff remains our main priority. We have therefore taken the decision to suspend all flights until 12pm on Wednesday 11th October," the airport said in a statement.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it added.

The Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crew was working to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to other nearby buildings and vehicles at the airport.

"One half of the structure is fully involved in fire and the building has suffered a significant structural collapse," it wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Local residents are advised to close windows and doors and avoid the area."

