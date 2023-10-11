Luton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) London's Luton Airport has suspended all flights until Wednesday afternoon and asked passengers not to travel there after a "significant fire" caused the partial collapse of a parking structure.

Flames leapt out of the third floor of a car park at Terminal 2 of the airport, as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

"Our priority remains supporting the emergency services and the safety of our passengers and staff. Therefore, we have taken the decision to suspend all flights until 3 pm (1400 GMT) on Wednesday 11th October," the airport said in a statement issued early Wednesday morning.

"Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time, as access remains severely restricted," it added.

Five people, including four firefighters and an airport employee, were admitted to hospital, according to the local ambulance service.

Another person was treated on site.

The fire broke out at 8:47 pm (1947 GMT) in the airport's newly built car park.

"It was horrible, the noise was like popcorn," said Marilena Ligea Stan, from Romania, who had to wait 12 hours after landing from Bucharest to leave the airport.

Robert Saunders was on his way to the airport from Somerset in south west England when he found out.

"You don't know what to do, so we did the normal thing and got a coffee. There was a really bad smell in the air, hoses everywhere. It's terrible, absolutely terrible," he told AFP.