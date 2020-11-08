MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) London's Madame Tussauds wax museum announced dressing Donald Trump's figure in a special golfing suit "to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe" in light of Joe Biden's apparent victory in the US presidential election.

It was reported earlier that Trump, who was golfing when Biden's victory was declared, is now heading back to Washington.

"His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe," Madame Tussauds wrote on Twitter.

The Twitter post also featured a photo depicting Trump's wax figure dressed in a violet shirt, chequered trousers and a red cap, with a set of golf-clubs next to him.