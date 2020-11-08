UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London's Madame Tussauds Museum Redresses Trump's Wax Figure In Golfing Suit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:50 AM

London's Madame Tussauds Museum Redresses Trump's Wax Figure in Golfing Suit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) London's Madame Tussauds wax museum announced dressing Donald Trump's figure in a special golfing suit "to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe" in light of Joe Biden's apparent victory in the US presidential election.

It was reported earlier that Trump, who was golfing when Biden's victory was declared, is now heading back to Washington.

"His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favourite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe," Madame Tussauds wrote on Twitter.

The Twitter post also featured a photo depicting Trump's wax figure dressed in a violet shirt, chequered trousers and a red cap, with a set of golf-clubs next to him.

Related Topics

Election Washington Twitter Trump London May Post

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

3 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

3 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

3 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

3 hours ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

3 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.