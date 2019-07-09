Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed on Tuesday the Global Conference for Media Freedom, where the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency have been denied accreditation over alleged spread of disinformation, as a quasievent, stressing that the decision was absurd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed on Tuesday the Global Conference for Media Freedom, where the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency have been denied accreditation over alleged spread of disinformation, as a quasievent, stressing that the decision was absurd.

The conference will be held in London from July 10-11.

"This may be, let me say, a quasiconference. There cannot be any serious discussion of media freedom when journalists are denied accreditation. I believe this is the brightest illustration of how absurd the things that happen are. Moreover, unfortunately, this absurdity becomes regular and chronic in some countries, including the country that hosts this event. We can only regret this," Peskov told reporters.