UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) The participation of any countries, except for Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine, in the operation for the export of grain through the Black Sea is not required, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters, comenting on the possiblu involvement of the UK.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier this month that London is trying to find pretexts for the UK Royal Navy to intrude into the Black Sea and start to lead almost all the processes of releasing grain from the ports mined by Ukraine.

"I do not see the need for this, since today, we are talking about three countries (Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine) and the UN's assistancem" Vershinin said.