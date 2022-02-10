MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) London's sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities will cause a new round of tension in relations between Russia and the United Kingdom, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in connection with the visit of UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to Moscow.

The agency noted that the UK government had submitted a document to the parliament that provided new grounds for sanctioning Russian legal entities and individuals. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that in this way London wanted to be able to impose restrictions on any companies that are linked to the Russian state, work in the interests of the Russian state, or belong to a sector of the economy that is strategically important for the Russian state.

"If implemented, such a step will cause another round of tensions in bilateral relations. In addition, by doing so, the UK undermines its own investment attractiveness and actually threatens its big business, which is actively interacting with Russian economic operators," the ministry said in a statement.