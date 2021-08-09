London's landmark Tower Bridge was closed on Monday after a technical fault left it stuck in the open position, leaving cars and pedestrians unable to cross the River Thames

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) London's landmark Tower Bridge was closed on Monday after a technical fault left it stuck in the open position, leaving cars and pedestrians unable to cross the River Thames.

"Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure," the City of London Police tweeted.

British media say it got stuck after letting a Jubilee Trust Tall Ship through. Tower Bridge is one of the busiest bridges of the city, and opens up twice a day on average. It last stuck open a year ago.