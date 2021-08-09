UrduPoint.com

London's Tower Bridge Closed Over Technical Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 10:35 PM

London's Tower Bridge Closed Over Technical Mishap

London's landmark Tower Bridge was closed on Monday after a technical fault left it stuck in the open position, leaving cars and pedestrians unable to cross the River Thames

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) London's landmark Tower Bridge was closed on Monday after a technical fault left it stuck in the open position, leaving cars and pedestrians unable to cross the River Thames.

"Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure," the City of London Police tweeted.

British media say it got stuck after letting a Jubilee Trust Tall Ship through. Tower Bridge is one of the busiest bridges of the city, and opens up twice a day on average. It last stuck open a year ago.

Related Topics

Police Traffic London Media

Recent Stories

Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture of Mozam ..

Some 70 Militants Killed During Recapture of Mozambique's Mocimboa da Praia - Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 Usman Dar reaches out to Varsities' VC for executi ..

Usman Dar reaches out to Varsities' VC for executing five pro-youth initiatives

2 minutes ago
 FIA arrests four over embezzlement in SLIC

FIA arrests four over embezzlement in SLIC

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister condoles death of Mubashir Khokhar

Chief Minister condoles death of Mubashir Khokhar

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for former law min ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for former law minister, victims of road acciden ..

2 minutes ago
 Southern Belgium Asks Volunteers to Join Cleanup C ..

Southern Belgium Asks Volunteers to Join Cleanup Campaign After Flooding - Repor ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.