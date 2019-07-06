UrduPoint.com
London's Westminster Bridge Shut After Boat Crash - Police

Sat 06th July 2019

Westminster Bridge over the River Thames in London was shut Saturday after a tourist boat crashed into its lower section, the Metropolitan Police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) Westminster Bridge over the River Thames in London was shut Saturday after a tourist boat crashed into its lower section, the Metropolitan Police said.

"Westminster Bridge is temporarily closed after a boat was involved in a collision with the bottom of the bridge," the police tweeted.

There were no reported injuries. The law enforcement does not treat it as terror related, the police stressed.

Photos of the incident in the British media showed the Millennium of Peace ferry stuck under the foot-and-road bridge, located downstream from the Houses of Parliament.

