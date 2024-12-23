Lonely this Christmas: Vendee skippers in low-key celebrations on high seas

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) All the sailors in the Vendee Globe want for Christmas is a sight of Cape Horn.

"The end of the Southern Ocean will be a nice Christmas present," said Sebastien Simon, running third in Groupe Dubreuil in the solo non-stop round the world yacht race.

Leader Yoann Richomme told AFP he wants to be in the Atlantic on Paprec Arkea.

"If I could have passed Cape Horn, that would be nice," he said.

While they focus on the race, the sailors are thinking of family, friends and even pets at home and planning small celebrations and special meals. Christmas Day will be their 45th at sea.

"Despite the conditions, which are often harsh and everything that happens on board, I try to keep a sort of normal life because otherwise it is too tiring. This is all the more true at Christmas," Sam Davies, on Initiatives-Couer, told AFP.

After being caught behind a "heinous" low off New Zealand, the Briton, 13th on Sunday, is approaching Point Nemo, the point in the ocean furthest from land, and plans to watch films and listen to seasonal music, weather permitting.

"I don't miss the land, I miss my son," she said on the Vendee site. "You miss your friends and family a little bit but that's all in the deal. It's not a problem for me to miss them and be here on my own on the boat. I'm enjoying it and I'm not on my own either. All the other skippers are out there."

The nearest skipper is Clarisse Cremer in 12th in L'Occitane.

"When I see my whole family together, I might feel a bit down," the Frenchwoman said.

Her partner, Tanguy le Turquais, is also in the race, lying 22nd in Lazare. Her two-year-old daughter is on dry land.

"Of course, I want to have news of my little girl, they will be in the mountains," Cremer said.

Some sailors prepared their seasonal celebrations before setting sail.

Foie gras, guinea fowl with chestnuts and lobsters were among dishes they said awaited in their pre-packed bags for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Several called on Michelin-starred chefs to prepare slightly more refined meals than usual.