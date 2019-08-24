UrduPoint.com
Long-Closed Hama-Khan Sheikhoun Road Opens Amid Syrian Army's Military Operation

Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:06 PM

The road connecting the cities of Hama and Khan Sheikhoun, situated 25 miles from Damascus-Aleppo highway, has opened after being closed for four years, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday

KHAN SHEIKHOUN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The road connecting the cities of Hama and Khan Sheikhoun, situated 25 miles from Damascus-Aleppo highway, has opened after being closed for four years, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Syrian military regained control over Khan Sheikhoun, as a part of this week's offensive in nearby Hama province. For the most part of the Syrian civil war it was controlled by Islamists group Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in Russia), which later became knows as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

As the Syrian military successfully have liberated multiple settlements from Islamist militants, the road between Hama and Khan Sheikhoun, closed since 2015, is once again open for people to travel, according to the Sputnik correspondent.

The armed conflict in Syria has been raging since 2011. The fight between President Bashar Assad's forces and different armed groups, including the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), has resulted in a disruption of communication and transportation throughout the country.

