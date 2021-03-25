UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Long-lost Fragonard Painting Resurfaces In France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 11:57 PM

Long-lost Fragonard painting resurfaces in France

A painting by the Rococo master Jean-Honore Fragonard not seen in over two centuries has been discovered in eastern France and will be put up for sale in June, the auction house managing the sale said Thursday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :A painting by the Rococo master Jean-Honore Fragonard not seen in over two centuries has been discovered in eastern France and will be put up for sale in June, the auction house managing the sale said Thursday.

The small oval portrait of a "Philosopher Reading" was discovered hanging high on a wall in a home by an expert at the Encheres-Champagne auctioneers in Epernay, who had been tasked with an estate inventory.

The family had not paid any attention to the painting in years, but the expert noticed a barely legible inscription of the artist's name on the back of its gilded frame.

"Despite the layers of dust and the yellowed varnish, the energy of his painting remains perfectly recognisable," said Stephane Pinta of the Turquin expertise firm in Paris that authenticated the work.

Unlike the sensual pastel scenes that secured Fragonard's place in the pantheon of 18th-century masters, the muted illustration of the philosopher poring over his texts was one of just a handful of aged men he depicted.

It dates from 1768-1770, when Fragonard was moving beyond his more whimsical scenes of stolen kisses in gardens to explore more contemplative subjects that nonetheless exalted the pleasure of painting.

It also appears to have been executed with the artist's trademark virtuosity and speed, Pinta said: "The paint seems to be moulded or sculpted, at times even applied directly with a finger.""The artist has reached the summit of his talent. Freed from the extreme minutia of the Rococo style, his brush strokes are quick, precise and incredibly expressive," he said.

Its value has been estimated at 1.5 to two million Euros ($1.8 to $2.4 million) for a sale set for June 26 in Epernay.

Related Topics

France Sale Paris Reading June Family From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Kuwaiti For ..

14 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Argentinian President&# ..

30 minutes ago

French director Bertrand Tavernier dies at 79: fil ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh High Court summons Regional Director SBCA re ..

3 minutes ago

Nearly 75% Americans Concerned Over Energy Securit ..

3 minutes ago

Engineered Immune Cells Keep Cancer From Spreading ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.