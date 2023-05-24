Long-Standing US Policy on Exploiting Africa Causes Current Crisis in Sudan - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The policy of the United States has been the cause of the current crisis in Sudan as Washington seeks to exploit Africa in line with past colonial practices, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv said on Wednesday.

"In line with colonial practices, it (the US) seeks to continue exploiting the richest resources of the African continent ... The latest example is the situation in Sudan. The roots of the problem this country has faced lie in the long-standing policy of the United States to dismember a single state, creating Sudan and South Sudan. But as a result, there has been no peace and prosperity in either country," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.

Washington also continues to look at countries of Latin America and the Caribbean "as its backyard" and reacts "nervously" when these states try to pursue independent policy, the minister added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out in Sudan between the regular armed forces and the the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

South Sudan separated from Sudan in 2011 after conducting a referendum. From 2013-2020, the country was mired in a bloody civil war which claimed lives of hundreds of thousands of people.