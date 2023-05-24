UrduPoint.com

Long-Standing US Policy On Exploiting Africa Causes Current Crisis In Sudan - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Long-Standing US Policy on Exploiting Africa Causes Current Crisis in Sudan - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The policy of the United States has been the cause of the current crisis in Sudan as Washington seeks to exploit Africa in line with past colonial practices, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv said on Wednesday.

"In line with colonial practices, it (the US) seeks to continue exploiting the richest resources of the African continent ... The latest example is the situation in Sudan. The roots of the problem this country has faced lie in the long-standing policy of the United States to dismember a single state, creating Sudan and South Sudan. But as a result, there has been no peace and prosperity in either country," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.

Washington also continues to look at countries of Latin America and the Caribbean "as its backyard" and reacts "nervously" when these states try to pursue independent policy, the minister added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out in Sudan between the regular armed forces and the the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

South Sudan separated from Sudan in 2011 after conducting a referendum. From 2013-2020, the country was mired in a bloody civil war which claimed lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

Related Topics

Africa Moscow Russia Washington Khartoum United States Sudan Turkish Lira April From

Recent Stories

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

37 minutes ago
 CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

1 hour ago
 Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

3 hours ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.