Long-Term US Aid to Lebanon Conditioned on Reform - Under Secretary Hale

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States conditions its long-term assistance to Lebanon on the government's capability to implement long-awaited economic reforms, Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will not be providing a long-term assistance until we see a government that is actually capable of reform and change," Hale said during a phone briefing after a visit to Lebanon.

He added that the US focuses more on the general ability of the Lebanese government to implement a package of reforms and less on the participation of the Hezbollah movement, designated by many Western countries as a terrorist organization.