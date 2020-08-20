UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Long-Term US Aid To Lebanon Conditioned On Reform - Under Secretary Hale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Long-Term US Aid to Lebanon Conditioned on Reform - Under Secretary Hale

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United States conditions its long-term assistance to Lebanon on the government's capability to implement long-awaited economic reforms, Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will not be providing a long-term assistance until we see a government that is actually capable of reform and change," Hale said during a phone briefing after a visit to Lebanon.

He added that the US focuses more on the general ability of the Lebanese government to implement a package of reforms and less on the participation of the Hezbollah movement, designated by many Western countries as a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Visit David United States Lebanon Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

21 minutes ago

US Charges Iranian National, UAE Firm With Iran Sa ..

4 minutes ago

UN Chief to Meet With Pompeo at His Residence in N ..

15 minutes ago

Latvian Foreign Minister Says Spoke With Tikhanovs ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan heading towards progress, prosperity: Far ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.