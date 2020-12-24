Longboat With 6 Fishermen on Board Disappears Off Coast of Japan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Japan Coast Guard said that a longboat with six fishermen went missing in the country's Ehime Prefecture, the NHK tv channel reported on Thursday.

The boat sailed from Ehime Prefecture on Tuesday and was due to arrive at the port of Mie Prefecture on the following day.

The crew stopped communicating on Wednesday evening. The maritime security service is conducting a rescue and search operation using patrol ships and aviation.