UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Longboat With 6 Fishermen On Board Disappears Off Coast Of Japan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Longboat With 6 Fishermen on Board Disappears Off Coast of Japan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Japan Coast Guard said that a longboat with six fishermen went missing in the country's Ehime Prefecture, the NHK tv channel reported on Thursday.

The boat sailed from Ehime Prefecture on Tuesday and was due to arrive at the port of Mie Prefecture on the following day.

The crew stopped communicating on Wednesday evening. The maritime security service is conducting a rescue and search operation using patrol ships and aviation.

Related Topics

Japan TV From

Recent Stories

EDA hosts US, UAE officials in discussion on histo ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports makes strong case for continued FD ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah academy organises lecture on &#039;Sharjah ..

51 minutes ago

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

57 minutes ago

China's Dalian collects 2.13 mln samples for coron ..

49 seconds ago

Gamblers arrested in sialkot

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.