Longer Gap Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Can Lead To Higher Antibody Levels - UK Official

Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:12 PM

Clinical trial data submitted to the UK's Joint Committee for Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has shown that individuals who receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose at an interval of up to 12 weeks could have antibody levels three times higher than those who have both shots within a shorter period of time, the committee's chair, Wei Shen Lim, said on Wednesday

During a parliamentary committee meeting, Lim was asked to comment on the peer-reviewed trial results of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

The trial data showed that the efficacy of a dosing regimen that saw participants given a half dose followed by a full dose was greater than when volunteers were given two full doses, although Lim said that this may have been due to the dosing interval used.

"A subsequent analysis, which was presented to JCVI, indicated that the effect of the half dose-full dose may actually be due to the dose interval.

In other words, the people who had the half dose-full dose were actually those who were vaccinated at a longer time interval, roughly about six to 12 weeks time," Lim commented.

In late December, UK health regulators introduced a new immunization strategy that delays the administration of a second vaccine dose until 12 weeks after an individual has received their first shot. Lim said that this program could significantly bolster a person's antibody levels.

"What they've seen in their data is that people who have the second dose later probably have a three-times higher antibody level than those who were vaccinated earlier. If anything, it suggests that increasing the dose interval is beneficial overall rather than a smaller dose interval," the JCVI chair said.

As of Tuesday, more than 2.4 million people in the United Kingdom have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, according to data published by the UK Department of Health and Social Care.

