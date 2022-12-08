UrduPoint.com

Longer-Range US Anti-Radiation Missile Completes Fourth Flight Test - Northrop Grumman

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Northrop Grumman has carried out the fourth successful flight test of its extended range AGM-88G missile, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Northrop Grumman has carried out the fourth successful flight test of its extended range AGM-88G missile, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Northrop Grumman Corporation has completed the fourth successful flight test of its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER)," the release said.

The US Navy launched the missile from an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet during the test on November 30 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California and it successfully engaged a moving maritime target, the release said.

"AARGM-ER's performance during testing continues to validate the missile's ability to detect, identify, locate and effectively engage critical air-defense targets from an extended range," the release added.

The AARGM-ER leverages the missile's existing sensors, electronics and digital models and adds a new high-performance air vehicle, solid rocket motor and advanced warhead to provide increased counter-air-defense capability for the warfighters, according to the release.

