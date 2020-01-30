Longest Illegal US-Mexico Cross-Border Tunnel Discovered Near San Diego - Border Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The longest illegal tunnel constructed to smuggle drugs ever recorded between the United States and Mexico has been discovered near the city of San Diego in California, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Service said in a media release.

"After a challenging multi-year, inter-agency investigation, utilizing technology capabilities [and] intelligence gathering... US Border Patrol San Diego Sector and partners have exposed the longest illicit cross-border tunnel ever discovered along the Southwest border," the release said on Wednesday.

The CBP said the tunnel originates in Tijuana, Mexico, in an industrial area near the Otay Mesa port of entry.

"Concealed by a small industrial building, the tunnel travels north into the US bending slightly west and extending... 4,068 feet from the border, with a total length of 4,309 feet; over three-quarters of a mile," the release said.

The tunnel, that is approximately five-and-a-half feet tall and two feet wide, has an average depth of 70 feet from the surface. It includes an extensive rail-cart system, forced air ventilation, high voltage electrical cables and panels and an elevator at its entrance, the the release added.