UrduPoint.com

Longest-Serving GOP US Senator Passes Away At 88 - Foundation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Longest-Serving GOP US Senator Passes Away at 88 - Foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The longest-serving Republican US senator in the chamber's history, Utah's Orrin G. Hatch, has died at the age of 88, the Hatch Foundation said.

"The Hatch Foundation sadly announces the passing of Senator Orrin G. Hatch”the Chairman Emeritus of the Hatch Foundation, former President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, and longest-serving Senator in Utah history (1977-2019). Senator Hatch passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday (23:30 GMT), April 23, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family," the foundation said in a statement on its website.

The cause of his death was not immediately revealed.

Senator Hatch had sponsored or co-sponsored a record number of legislation that became law (over 750 pieces) by the end of his tenure. While he was in office, he served as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, and the Senate Labor and Human Resources Committee.

Senator Hatch is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children, the foundation specified.

Related Topics

Senate Died Wife Salt Lake City United States Chamber April Family P

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

8 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

8 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

8 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths ..

Pakistan condemns killing of three Kashmiri youths by Indian forces in IIOJK

8 hours ago
 Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit ..

Zarco snatches Portuguese MotoGP pole in crash-hit qualifying

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.