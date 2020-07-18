UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Longtime US Congressman, Anti-Russia Hawk Engel Concedes In New York Democratic Primary

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Longtime US Congressman, Anti-Russia Hawk Engel Concedes in New York Democratic Primary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Longtime US Congressman Eliot Engel in a statement on Friday officially conceded in the Democratic Primary race for the 16th Congressional District in the state of New York.

"The numbers are clear, and will not be the Democratic nominee for the 16th Congressional District seat in the fall election," Engel, who heads the House Foreign Affairs committee and has been one of the most anti-Russian hardliners in Congress, said in the statement.

Since he first became a US Congressman in 1989, Engel has been prolific in terms of crafting legislation and measures, including sanctions and other penalties, targeting Russia.

Former middle school principal Jamaal Bowman secured his victory with 55.

5 percent of the vote while Engel trailed with 40.4 percent of the vote, according to a final tally by the Associated Press.

Although Bowman declared his victory in June, he was only projected to win until the absentee ballots were also counted.

Engel's had some controversy during his re-election campaign last month that may have contributed to his loss. Engel had appeared at a press conference to address the social unrest following George Floyd's death. The president of the Bronx borough in New York told Engle that there was a long list of speakers ahead of him, indicating there was no time for him to address the press, to which he replied, "if I didn't have a primary, I wouldn't care."

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote George New York May June Congress Race

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

2 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

6 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

6 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.