Looming Threat Of Encirclement Of Ukrainian Troops In Bakhmut - DPR Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2023 | 10:59 PM

Looming Threat of Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Bakhmut - DPR Head

ON-DON, Russia, January 20 (Sputnik) - The situation in the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, is heading toward operational encirclement of the Ukrainian troops there, which is the goal of the Wagner Group private military company, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Friday

ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023)

"We can say that the situation in Artyomovsk, if not close to complete (encirclement), then to operational encirclement that the Wagner units working there are now striving for," Pushilin told reporters.

Bakhmut is located on the Kiev-controlled part of the DPR north of Horlivka, and is an important transport hub for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in Donbas.

Last week, Russia gained control over the strategic city of Soledar, about six miles from Bakhmut, securing the ground to attempt an encirclement of Ukrainian troops stationed nearby.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it took control of the village of Klishchiivka near Bakhmut with fire support of army aviation, missile troops and artillery.

