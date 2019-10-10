UrduPoint.com
Lootah Lights The Way For A Brighter Future; Supports Al Jalila Foundation’s Breast Cancer Campaign ‘Pinktober’

Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:23 PM

Lootah lights the way for a brighter future; supports Al Jalila Foundation’s breast cancer campaign ‘Pinktober’

Lootah Real Estate Development collaborates with non-profit organisation Al Jalila Foundation to support breast cancer treatment and research in the country

UAE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019) Lootah Real Estate Development, one of the region’s most prominent real estate developers, puts a spotlight on the breast cancer advocacy by collaborating with non-profit organisation Al Jalila Foundation—a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation—for their initiative ‘Pinktober,’ to support breast cancer treatment and research for women across the region.
Supporting the Pinktober campaign, Lootah will donate 2.5 per cent of the purchased property price on behalf of the buyers for the month of October 2019 besides the other benefits they would gain.
Lootah’s initiative is in line with the government’s plan towards creating awareness for breast cancer in the region.

The real estate company will also show its support by lighting up the Living Garden façade in shades of pink, just like the iconic pink ribbon.
Saleh Abdullah Lootah, CEO of Lootah Real Estate Development, hopes that this initiative will be able to aid in the treatment and research of this ailment.

“Our focus is to create awareness and provide assistance for the treatment and research to cure this cancer.

In a highly integrated business portfolio, Lootah is committed to giving back to the society by organising social drives for our tenants, as well as launching CSR programmes.

We look forward to a successful partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, and we hope that our collaboration will achieve mutual milestones and contribute to the battle against the breast cancer," he said.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting many residents—specifically women—in the UAE.

Al Jalila Foundation has collaborated with breast cancer support group Brest Friends in 2015 to launch efforts to combat the disease. At present, the foundation has dedicated Dh5 million for treatments that benefitted 34 patients, and for nine research projects led by 32 leadings scientist in the UAE.
Lootah has been actively supporting CSR programmes and initiatives.

Earlier this year, Lootah celebrated World Health Day with the residents of Ewan, a project that encouraged the tenants to partake in physical activities. Lootah also conducted a free health check-up for their tenants to lead them towards a healthy lifestyle.

