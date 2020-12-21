UrduPoint.com
Lootah Real Estate Development Wins “GCC Best Employer Brand” In Middle East HR Leadership Awards

Mon 21st December 2020

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020) Lootah Real Estate Development (Lootah), one of the most prominent real estate developers in the region, has been conferred the “GCC Best Employer Brand” in the Middle East HR Leadership Awards.

Organised by the prestigious non-for-profit organisation World Human Resource Development (HRD) Congress, the distinction recognises the consistent endeavours of high-profile corporate companies, headquartered in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which operate with inherent desire to create a high trust culture by providing professionals and talents with ample opportunities for growth, thereby helping the region achieve further progress.

Saleh Abdullah Lootah, CEO of Lootah, said the esteemed accolade brings another milestone for the company. “Lootah celebrates this distinction with great pride and honour, as it further cements our leading position as a desirable company to work in, by following best international work practices and engaging our employees with advance upskilling programmes tailored to future-proof their professional growth. We have always been keen in promoting exceptional employee experience through honing their skills to ensure that they would become competent leaders in the industry,” said the CEO.

Russell Owen, COO of Lootah, added: “We are truly grateful for this recognition as it gives a nod to the efforts of our organisation to ensure that our professionals continue to have a healthy environment, where they can enhance their business intelligence and boost their competitiveness in the sector.

We genuinely believe in investing in talent because they are the key drivers of the growth of our operations. As we go in pursuit of developing the highest standards of living for our customers, we know that having a team of highly-skilled individuals will be vital in ensuring out continued success.”

The Awards said that Lootah has been chosen for its talent management, employee engagement, as well as its employer branding strategy—noting that a good employee experience can effect progress for the whole organisation. It also celebrates companies that believe in producing future industry leaders as well as creating a talent management strategy alliance—which are in line with the vision of the World HRD Congress.

Lootah, in the last few years, has expanded its projects across the Middle East, whilst continuing to give dynamic, young talents a working environment that highly promotes professional growth. Recently, Lootah announced the 100 per cent completion of The Edge, its newest residential development in Ewan Residences, a mixed-used gated community in Dubai Investment Park (DIP). It has also broken ground on Ewan Retail, a new lifestyle retail hub in Ewan Avenue also located in DIP, as well as the Living Garden, the company’s latest development in JVC that guarantees residents the highest standards of living with its host of amenities and a modern façade.

