UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Looting Follows Death Of Papua New Guinea Ex-PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 12:49 PM

Looting follows death of Papua New Guinea ex-PM

Papua New Guinea security services called for calm Monday, as incidents of rioting and looting followed the death of a beloved former prime minister

Port Moresby (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Papua New Guinea security services called for calm Monday, as incidents of rioting and looting followed the death of a beloved former prime minister.

Police Minister William Onglo warned officers would "step in to fully restore order" after disturbances in Port Moresby and the second city of Lae.

Several stores were reportedly ransacked during a national day of mourning for the country's first prime minister and "father of the nation" Sir Michael Somare, who died of pancreatic cancer on Friday.

"Rioting is never our Melanesian way to show respect," Onglo said in a statement.

Somare's daughter Dulciana decried reports of "looting and property being destroyed" urging compatriots to follow her father's "composure and gentle ways." "My darling Dadda we are not ready for a Papua New Guinea without you in it," she said.

Known across the country simply as "The Chief", Somare led Papua New Guinea at independence from Australia in 1975 and was prime minister for a total of 17 years, during three separate terms.

A national holiday had been declared to commemorate his passing, forcing businesses to close.

In one instance in Lae, an Asian-owned store appeared to have been specifically targeted.

Local media showed footage of dozens of people, including children, running from the store carrying snacks and bottles of fizzy drinks.

Several Asian-owned stores were raided last year, seemingly in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Commissioner David Manning on Friday had warned against unrest, saying officers "throughout the country will be out in full force to ensure that opportunists do not take this sad day in our history to create fear and panic."Papua New Guinea is one of the poorest nations in the Pacific. Violent crime and social unrest are commonplace.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Died David Lae Port Moresby Independence Papua New Guinea Cancer Media From Sad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commissioner Sukkur reviews prices & availability ..

1 minute ago

President PSA unveils ambitious activity plan for ..

1 minute ago

Australian "myth busting" team established to addr ..

1 minute ago

SC judgement on Presidential reference is historic ..

21 minutes ago

High Performance camp for elite cricketers to star ..

27 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Sri Lankan Government’s Decision Pe ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.