Lopez Obrador Condemns Deadly Attacks In Northeastern Mexico

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:52 PM

Lopez Obrador Condemns Deadly Attacks in Northeastern Mexico

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned the attacks in the Mexican city of Reinosa in the Tamaulipas state, which left 14 people dead amid a wave of violence sweeping across the Latin American nation

MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador condemned the attacks in the Mexican city of Reinosa in the Tamaulipas state, which left 14 people dead amid a wave of violence sweeping across the Latin American nation.

"Everything indicates that in Reynosa it was not a confrontation but an insidious attack against innocents that cost the lives of 14 people," the president said at a press conference in the National Palace on Monday.

The president sent his condolences to the families of the victims and described what happened last Saturday as a "cowardly" attack.

The shootings provoked the mobilization of the Army, the National Guard, the State Police, and personnel of the State Prosecutor's Office, which were deployed throughout the city.

Earlier reports indicated that a group of armed people in cars organized a series of violent attacks in the neighborhoods of Almaguer, Lampacitos, Unidad Obrera, and Bienestar of the city of Reynosa.

These events occur amid increasing levels of violence in Mexico. The years of 2019 and 2020 were the bloodiest on record, with 34,682 and 34,554 murders, respectively. On Monday, the Ministry of Public Security and Citizen Protection reported 2,963 homicides in May, the most violent month in 2021.

