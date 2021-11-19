Lopez Obrador Says Biden First US President to Make Clear Vow to Improve Lives of Migrants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during remarks at the White House that Joe Biden is the first US president to make a clear commitment to improve the lives of migrants in the United States.

"President Biden, no president in the history of the United States has expressed as you have such a clear and certain commitment to improve the situation of the migrants," Lopez Obrador said at the beginning of the North American Leaders' Summit on Thursday.

Lopez Obrador urged Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress to support Biden's proposal to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented migrants who live and work in the United States.

The Mexican president said migrants should not be rejected and highlighted their importance to the work force in the United States and Canada.

Lopez Obrador, Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a trilateral meeting at the White House on Thursday afternoon to discuss a range of regional and global issues related to immigration, trade, climate change, COVID-19, and security.