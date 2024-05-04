Open Menu

Lord Mayor Banjul City Calls On Deputy PM Dar

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 06:09 PM

Lord Mayor Banjul city calls on Deputy PM Dar

Lord Mayor of the city of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe on Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Lord Mayor of the city of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe on Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

They discussed the role of women and youth in development and social progress during a meeting on the sidelines of the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Banjul, The Gambia, Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X said.

