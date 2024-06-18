Open Menu

'Lord Of The Rings' Star McKellen In Hospital After Stage Fall

Published June 18, 2024

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Veteran British actor Ian McKellen, who played Gandalf in the "Lord of the Rings" film trilogy, was rushed to hospital late on Monday after falling from the stage during a London theatre performance.

The 85-year-old actor was starring as John Falstaff in a production of "Player Kings" at the Noel Coward Theatre in London's West End when he lost his footing during a fight scene.

The rest of the night's performance was cancelled after McKellen's fall.

"Following a scan, the brilliant NHS (National Health Service) team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits," a theatre spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday June 18 so Ian can rest."

He had been expected to return to the stage on Wednesday but the show has now been cancelled until Thursday, an updated statement read, adding that the star was "recovering well".

McKellen, who also played "Magneto" in the X-Men films, is one of Britain's most recognised actors, having won many awards during a 60-year career on stage and screen.

"Player Kings" is a return to Shakespeare for McKellen, combining two of the Bard's history plays about King Henry IV.

