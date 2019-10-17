UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lord Qurban Raises Kashmir Issue At British Parliament

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:46 PM

Lord Qurban raises Kashmir issue at British Parliament

Member of House of Lords, Lord Qurban Hussain on Thursday raised Kashmir issue in the British Parliament urging the British government to play its vital role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions for peace and prosperity in the region

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Member of House of Lords, Lord Qurban Hussain on Thursday raised Kashmir issue in the British Parliament urging the British government to play its vital role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions for peace and prosperity in the region.

Speaking at the British Parliament, (House of Lords), Lord Qurban Hussain said that there were a number of issues in the world which need to be resolved and some of them had been discussed at the UN at length and UN had also passed many resolutions to resolve them.

"And If only countries like Britain had played more effective role, they had been resolved a long time ago", he said.

Lord Qurban said that one of these longstanding issue was Kashmir dispute.

He said that Kashmir issue had been waiting to be resolved according to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions of 1948, 1949 and many more subsequent one to bring justice to the Kashmir and for peace and prosperity in the region.

Lord Qurban said that people of the state of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were going through the worst type of oppression.

He said according to the UN Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International report the Indian Army was reportedly involved in illegal detentions, rapes, killings, tortures, fake encounters, thousands of missions persons and mass graves in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that these reports clearly said that Indian army was acting with complete impunity under Army Special Authority in occupied Kashmir.

He said that UNHRC in its report 2018-19 had asked India to give free access to Indian occupied Kashmir to investigate the matter but India had refused to entertain the request.

Lord Qurban said that around 1.3 million Kashmiris living in the United Kingdom were looking towards the Britain to facilitate a dialogue between India and Pakistan to bring an end to sufferings and agony to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir and also play its vital role in the implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir for ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army United Nations Parliament Amnesty International Jammu United Kingdom Government Million

Recent Stories

Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

2 minutes ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health deptt

3 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Chief Lauds Russia-China ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Great News' Out of Erdogan-Pence Meeti ..

8 minutes ago

Erdogan's US Visit Still on Schedule, But Depends ..

8 minutes ago

First lady calls for efforts to rise awareness abo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.