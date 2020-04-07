UrduPoint.com
Lord Qurban Urges UN, P5 Members To Help Stop India From Its Unlawful Inaction, Atrocities In Indian Occupied Jammu And Kashmir (IOJK)

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

British Member of Parliament (MP) Lord Qurban Hussain has called upon the United Nations, Permanent members of Security Council (P-5) including Great Britain to come forward and intervene to stop India from atrocities and unlawful inaction in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)

LONDON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :British Member of Parliament (MP) Lord Qurban Hussain has called upon the United Nations, Permanent members of Security Council (P-5) including Great Britain to come forward and intervene to stop India from atrocities and unlawful inaction in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

In a video message from London the other day, Lord Qurban Hussain said while the world was busy in dealing with deadly Coronavirus, the Indian government was continuing with its brutal policies towards people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

He strongly condemned that almost everyday young boys were being killed by the Indian occupation forces and the whole political leadership in the IOK has been put in the prisons in different parts of India adding he further condemned India for changing the status of of IOJK without any consultation or reference to the Kashmiri people.

He said, moreover, how under the Re-organization Act of 2020, Indian government was allowing domiciles to non-Kashmiris who have worked, studied or lived in the Indian occupied Kashmir for certain length of time.

"This was a clearly inaction to change the demography of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and was also against of all international laws and treaties that India has signed on Kashmir", he remarked.

British MP while highlighting Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir questioned apathy of international community, Five Permanent members of United Nations Security Council (P-5), including his own country the UK and reminded them of their obligations to call India to account for violating all human rights conventions and laws.

He also called upon them to do justice with the people of IOJK and pressure India to stop gross violation of human rights, and implement UN resolutions on Kashmir to enable people of occupied valley to decide their future destiny through a UN sponsored plebiscite.

