The Hague (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The International Criminal Court on Thursday convicted Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier-turned-Lord's Resistance Army commander, of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"His guilt has been established beyond any reasonable doubt," presiding judge Bertram Schmitt said as he read out the verdict relating to a campaign of violence by soldiers led by Ongwen in the early 2000s.