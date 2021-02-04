UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lord's Resistance Army Commander Guilty Of War Crimes: ICC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 04:49 PM

Lord's Resistance Army commander guilty of war crimes: ICC

The International Criminal Court on Thursday convicted Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier-turned-Lord's Resistance Army commander, of war crimes and crimes against humanity

The Hague (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The International Criminal Court on Thursday convicted Dominic Ongwen, a Ugandan child soldier-turned-Lord's Resistance Army commander, of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"His guilt has been established beyond any reasonable doubt," presiding judge Bertram Schmitt said as he read out the verdict relating to a campaign of violence by soldiers led by Ongwen in the early 2000s.

Related Topics

Army Criminals Court

Recent Stories

“Still stand with farmers,”: Greta Gutanberg r ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi ..

21 minutes ago

Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th ..

22 minutes ago

Here is how Huawei's products, features and servic ..

42 minutes ago

Fire protection industry for countrywide adoption ..

48 minutes ago

Plunderers not to be given NRO at any cost, says C ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.