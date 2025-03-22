Open Menu

Lorena Wiebes Wins Women's Milan-San Remo

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM

San Remo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Lorena Wiebes won the women's Milan-San Remo on Saturday after triumphing in a bunch charge towards the line on to continue her positive start to the season.

Dutch rider Wiebes, 26, pipped compatriot Marianne Vos and Switzerland's Noemi Ruegg in the Italian Riviera after being perfectly led out by two-reigning world champion Lotte Kopecky.

Local hope Elisa Longo Borghini failed in her attempt at a solo attack in a thrilling finale after 160 kilometres of riding from Genoa.

"I knew how strong Lotte is and she put me in the perfect position," said Wiebes.

"I need to say Vos surprised me a little bit.

I didn't want to open my sprint too early but it was enough for the win."

Longo Borghini, who won the women's Giro d'Italia last year, launched her attack at the bottom of the final descent from Poggio and looked to have beaten her rivals when she quickly opened up a gap.

But the 33-year-old was caught within the final few hundred metres of the race before Wiebes punched over the line in a sprint finish.

Wiebes' win was her fourth of the season after claiming the honours at one-day race Le Samyn and three stages at the women's UAE Tour on her way to topping the points classification at that four day-race, which was won by Longo Borghini.

