Lorenzo Hurricane Becomes Category 5 Storm - NHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Lorenzo Hurricane Becomes Category 5 Storm - NHC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The hurricane Lorenzo has turned into category 5 storm and is moving to the north-eastern Atlantic, the US National Hurricane Service (NHC) said Sunday.

"Maximum sustained winds are near 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher gusts.

Lorenzo is now a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are possible through Sunday. A weakening trend is forecast to begin Sunday night. However, Lorenzo is expected to be a large and potent hurricane as is approaches the Azores in a few days," the NHC said.

According to the NHC, Lorenzo has become the strongest hurricane this far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

