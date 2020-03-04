UrduPoint.com
Los Angeles County Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak - County Board Supervisor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Los Angeles County has declared an emergency after confirming that seven people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, County board Supervisor Kathryn Barger said during a news conference on Wednesday.

"This declaration of a local emergency will facilitate our efforts to coordinate with all our partners and jointly implement effective strategies to protect our residents," Barger said.

The authorities registered a new case of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, bringing the total number of people infected in the county to seven.

At least nine people have so far died in California from complications associated with the novel coronavirus infection, making that US state the worst hit area in the United States.

More than 100 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States out of the more than 90,000 infected individuals worldwide.

