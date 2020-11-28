Los Angeles County to Impose New COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The Los Angeles County is set to toughen coronavirus response measures and introduce a new and safer stay-at-home order for three weeks starting from November 30, the local health authorities said.

The most populous county of the United States reported over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases and 24 related deaths on Friday. The total case count is nearing 390,000 and the average number of daily detected cases is more than 4,750.

"The temporary order will take effect Monday, November 30, 2020 and remain in effect through December 20, 2020," the LA Public Health Department tweeted on Friday.

The new order sets different occupancy limits in shops, gyms, libraries and museums, while restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will remain closed for in-person dining. The health authorities call on residents to stay at home as much as possible and always wear face-masks outdoors.

The order allows religious services and protests but prohibits all other public and private gatherings.