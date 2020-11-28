UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Los Angeles County To Impose New COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 04:02 PM

Los Angeles County to Impose New COVID-19 Restrictions Starting From Monday

The Los Angeles County is set to toughen coronavirus response measures and introduce a new and safer stay-at-home order for three weeks starting from November 30, the local health authorities said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The Los Angeles County is set to toughen coronavirus response measures and introduce a new and safer stay-at-home order for three weeks starting from November 30, the local health authorities said.

The most populous county of the United States reported over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases and 24 related deaths on Friday. The total case count is nearing 390,000 and the average number of daily detected cases is more than 4,750.

"The temporary order will take effect Monday, November 30, 2020 and remain in effect through December 20, 2020," the LA Public Health Department tweeted on Friday.

The new order sets different occupancy limits in shops, gyms, libraries and museums, while restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries will remain closed for in-person dining. The health authorities call on residents to stay at home as much as possible and always wear face-masks outdoors.

The order allows religious services and protests but prohibits all other public and private gatherings.

Related Topics

Los Angeles United States November December 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehryar Afridi felicitates 'Kohatians' on restori ..

2 minutes ago

Begum Shamim's funeral prayers held, laid to rest

2 minutes ago

Bilawal strongly criticizes termination of PSM’s ..

6 minutes ago

Red Bull boss welcomes Ferrari u-turn on engine fr ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan's earn respect through successful foreign ..

4 minutes ago

Brexit talks resume in London as clock ticks down

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.