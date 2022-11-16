Los Angeles Court Drops 4 Out of 11 Charges Against Movie Producer Weinstein - Reports

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) A court in Los Angeles overseeing the case of one of the formerly most powerful producers in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein, dropped four out of 11 charges of rape and sexual harassment against him, US media reported on Wednesday.

The four dropped charges, including two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation, were based on accusations from a woman identified as Jane Doe 5. However, the prosecution mentioned neither her nor her accusations in its opening statements, CNN reported.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence in New York after he was found guilty of sexual assault and rape in February 2020. In November 2020, 11 more charges of sexual assault were brought against the producer in Los Angeles County, California, in a case involving five women.

Weinstein was one of the most influential movie producers in Hollywood until he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women. The allegations against him sparked the MeToo movement, which combats sexual harassment and assault.

