Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball Icon Fernando Valenzuela Dead At 63

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Fernando Valenzuela, one of the sport's most loved figures, died on Tuesday at the age of 63, the Major League Baseball club said in a statement.

The Mexican pitcher played 17 seasons in MLB for six clubs but was best remembered for his time with the Dodgers, particularly for his role in the 1981 team who beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.

His performances in that season and the excitement it caused became known as 'Fernandomania' and attracted a large Mexican fan-base to the Los Angeles team.

"On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said.

"He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes," he added.

Remembered for his 'wind-up' pitching style, he had been part of the team's Spanish language commentary team until recently and his passing led to a tribute from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation. His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time as Fernando was the National League Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion," Manfred said in a statement.

No cause of death was given, but the Dodgers announced earlier this month that Valenzuela would not commentate the rest of the season due to an unspecified health problem.

Born in Etchohuaquila, Sonora, Mexico as the youngest of 12 children, Valenzuela made his Major League debut at age 19 with the Dodgers in September 1980, throwing 17.2 innings without allowing an earned run for the remainder of the season.

In 1981, beginning with a 2-0 opening day shutout of the Houston Astros in an emergency start, he went on an unprecedented career-opening run, with complete games in his first eight career starts and a 0.50 ERA launching the wave of popularity that surrounded him.

His death comes ahead of Friday's opening game of the first World Series between the Dodgers and the Yankees since the 1981 triumph.

"We will honor Fernando's memory during the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Fernando's family, the Dodgers, his friends across the game, and all the loyal baseball fans of Mexico," said Manfred.

