Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball Icon Fernando Valenzuela Dead At 63
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Fernando Valenzuela, one of the sport's most loved figures, died on Tuesday at the age of 63, the Major League Baseball club said in a statement.
The Mexican pitcher played 17 seasons in MLB for six clubs but was best remembered for his time with the Dodgers, particularly for his role in the 1981 team who beat the New York Yankees in the World Series.
His performances in that season and the excitement it caused became known as 'Fernandomania' and attracted a large Mexican fan-base to the Los Angeles team.
"On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said.
"He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes," he added.
Remembered for his 'wind-up' pitching style, he had been part of the team's Spanish language commentary team until recently and his passing led to a tribute from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.
"Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation. His 1981 season ranks among the most decorated pitching years of all-time as Fernando was the National League Rookie of the Year, the NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger and a World Series champion," Manfred said in a statement.
No cause of death was given, but the Dodgers announced earlier this month that Valenzuela would not commentate the rest of the season due to an unspecified health problem.
Born in Etchohuaquila, Sonora, Mexico as the youngest of 12 children, Valenzuela made his Major League debut at age 19 with the Dodgers in September 1980, throwing 17.2 innings without allowing an earned run for the remainder of the season.
In 1981, beginning with a 2-0 opening day shutout of the Houston Astros in an emergency start, he went on an unprecedented career-opening run, with complete games in his first eight career starts and a 0.50 ERA launching the wave of popularity that surrounded him.
His death comes ahead of Friday's opening game of the first World Series between the Dodgers and the Yankees since the 1981 triumph.
"We will honor Fernando's memory during the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Fernando's family, the Dodgers, his friends across the game, and all the loyal baseball fans of Mexico," said Manfred.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik
NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”
Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden
More Stories From World
-
Celtics dominate Knicks to launch NBA title defense1 hour ago
-
From Colombia's jungle to the world's fish tanks1 hour ago
-
UN welcomes India-China border patrols agreement2 hours ago
-
70% of Cuba's population has power back after blackout2 hours ago
-
Shiffrin eyes 100 World Cup wins as legend Hirscher returns2 hours ago
-
PSG pay for missed chances again in PSV Champions League draw2 hours ago
-
Mourinho reunion a reminder of how little has changed for mediocre Man Utd2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan says India using enforced disappearances in Kashmir as 'tool of oppression'2 hours ago
-
Tokyo Metro shares rocket higher on debut2 hours ago
-
70% of Cuba's population has power back after blackout8 hours ago
-
Reijnders fires AC Milan to first Champions League points with Club Brugge double9 hours ago
-
Leverkusen's Boniface to miss Champions League after car crash9 hours ago