Los Angeles Firefighters Responding to Jet Fuel Dropped on Elementary Schools - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Firefighters are responding to an incident where jet fuel was reportedly dropped on two elementary schools, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a statement.

"70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those injured," the statement said on Tuesday. "[Firefighters] working to confirm substance dropped by aircraft, although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area."