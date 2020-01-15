Los Angeles Firefighters Responding To Jet Fuel Dropped On Elementary Schools - Statement
Wed 15th January 2020
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Firefighters are responding to an incident where jet fuel was reportedly dropped on two elementary schools, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a statement.
"70 firefighters and paramedics on-scene and committed to providing care for those injured," the statement said on Tuesday. "[Firefighters] working to confirm substance dropped by aircraft, although initial reports stated smell of jet fuel in area."