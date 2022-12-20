Los Angeles Jury Finds Weinstein Guilty on 3 of 7 Sex Assault Charges - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) A jury in Los Angeles convicted movie producer Harvey Weinstein on three of seven counts of rape and sexual assault, The New York Times reported.

The charges hinged on the testimony of four women who accused Weinstein of assaulting them between 2004 and 2013, the report said after the verdict on Monday.

The three charges he was convicted on relate to one accuser, referred to as Jane Doe 1, according to the report.

The 70-year-old Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for a sexual assault conviction in New York and had faced up to 60 more years if found guilty on all counts in Los Angeles.