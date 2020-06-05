Los Angeles Mayor Lifts Curfew, Vows to Protect Citizens' Right to Protest

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Thursday announced that he will not reimpose the curfew in America's second-largest city after several days of violence marred nationwide protests sparked by the death of another black man in police custody.

"I have lifted the curfew in the City of Los Angeles. We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community," Garcetti tweeted.

He imposed the curfew last Sunday to prevent looting and allow the police to differentiate between law-abiding protesters and the radical minority trying to hijack the course.

On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident was captured in a video clip that went viral and sparked nationwide protests, some of which turned into riots. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.