Los Angeles Mayor Orders Shut Off of Utilities to Crack Down on House Parties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has warned that houses hosting large parties in breach of coronavirus restrictions will have electricity and water cut off.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Garcetti said that some properties had essentially become "nightclubs in the hills," with the consequences of the large parties rippling throughout the entire community.

"That is why tonight I am authorizing the city to shut off Los Angeles Department of Water and Power service in the egregious cases in which houses, businesses and other venues are hosting unpermitted large gatherings," he said.

Garcetti cited research showing that 10 percent of people had caused 80 percent of the viral spread, and large house parties were identified as the biggest risk. Los Angeles County has confirmed more than 197,000 coronavirus cases.

Starting Friday night, if the Los Angeles police verify that a property has repeatedly hosted large parties, the department will request that the city cut the water and power supply within 48 hours.