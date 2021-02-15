UrduPoint.com
Los Angeles Police Probe Claim of Staff Sharing Valentine Day's Photo Mocking George Floyd

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating reports that a photo mocking George Floyd's brutal death was made by an employee and shared in the workplace on Valentine's Day.

The post allegedly depicted the African-American's face and had a caption that read "You take my breath away," according to ABC news.

"We have raised the apparent existence of the image and directed commands to survey the worksites for it," the department tweeted.

It said the force had not identified any postings or the possible perpetrator but ordered its personnel to take possession of the image if it was found. It said it will have "zero tolerance" toward such behavior.

Floyd died in police custody in May after having a Minneapolis police officer kneel on his neck for eight minutes, despite pleas that he could not breathe. His death sparked a nationwide wave of protests against racially motivated police brutality.

More Stories From World

