Los Angeles Police Say Removed 7 Officers From Field Duties Over Excessive Use Of Force

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Los Angeles Police Department said it had decided to remove seven officers from field duties over the alleged use of excessive force by them during the protests against racism and police violence.

According to the police department, the investigation into the excessive use of force by police during the protests is underway.

"The Department has assigned 40 investigators to this effort and we will look into every complaint thoroughly and hold every officer accountable for their actions. So far, there are a total of 56 complaint investigations, with 28 involving alleged uses of force.

Seven employees have been assigned to non-field duties," the department said in a statement on late Wednesday.

Protests against police brutality and for police reform erupted throughout the United States after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. A video of Floyd's arrest posted online showed a white police officer pressing on the detainee's neck for at least eight minutes despite him being handcuffed and laying on his stomach. Many of the protests turned into riots and violence against police and civilians, as well as acts of vandalism, arson, and looting.



