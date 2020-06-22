Los Angeles Protests Over Police Killing of Teenager Dispersed With Force - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of people protesting the police killing of an 18-year-old Hispanic American security guard last week, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Los Angeles police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of people protesting the police killing of an 18-year-old Hispanic American security guard last week, media reported.

A march through the streets of Los Angeles to a police station on Sunday evening demanded justice for 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado shot Thursday. Most of the peaceful crowd had dispersed before riot police employed force against the remaining demonstrators, including members of Guardado's family, Los Angeles Times reported.

Homicide bureau investigators were still gathering the circumstances of the teenager's death, the newspaper reported.

According to preliminary reports, Guardado was working as a security guard at an auto body shop but did not wear a uniform. Two police officers saw Guardado carrying a gun after which a foot chase ensued.

Guardado was shot six times in the torso and pronounced dead on the scene. It remains unclear if the officers' lives were in danger.

The homicide bureau said it was still attempting to retrieve footage from the scene, as the two police officers were not wearing body cams at the time of the shooting, the newspaper reported.

The subject of police killings has gotten plenty of attention in the United States after the death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. His death sparked a movement against racism and police brutality across the United States and other countries. Subsequent episodes of police brutality have been met with quickfire dismissals, protests and violent reprisals.