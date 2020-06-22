UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Los Angeles Protests Over Police Killing Of Teenager Dispersed With Force - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:37 PM

Los Angeles Protests Over Police Killing of Teenager Dispersed With Force - Reports

Los Angeles police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of people protesting the police killing of an 18-year-old Hispanic American security guard last week, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Los Angeles police used tear gas to disperse a crowd of people protesting the police killing of an 18-year-old Hispanic American security guard last week, media reported.

A march through the streets of Los Angeles to a police station on Sunday evening demanded justice for 18-year-old security guard Andres Guardado shot Thursday. Most of the peaceful crowd had dispersed before riot police employed force against the remaining demonstrators, including members of Guardado's family, Los Angeles Times reported.

Homicide bureau investigators were still gathering the circumstances of the teenager's death, the newspaper reported.

According to preliminary reports, Guardado was working as a security guard at an auto body shop but did not wear a uniform. Two police officers saw Guardado carrying a gun after which a foot chase ensued.

Guardado was shot six times in the torso and pronounced dead on the scene. It remains unclear if the officers' lives were in danger.

The homicide bureau said it was still attempting to retrieve footage from the scene, as the two police officers were not wearing body cams at the time of the shooting, the newspaper reported.

The subject of police killings has gotten plenty of attention in the United States after the death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May. His death sparked a movement against racism and police brutality across the United States and other countries. Subsequent episodes of police brutality have been met with quickfire dismissals, protests and violent reprisals.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Los Angeles Man George Minneapolis United States March May Gas Sunday Family Media From

Recent Stories

Huawei Permitted to Build 400-Million-Pound Resear ..

29 minutes ago

Ladakh opens a new vista for Kashmir, new window f ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council to celebrate Dubai’s COVID- ..

43 minutes ago

India’s seat in Security Council Travesty of Jus ..

47 minutes ago

WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY: Mapping The Oceans

56 minutes ago

Sukkur sizzles 47 degree Celsius

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.