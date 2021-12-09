Los Angeles Sees 13% Improvement in Enabling Cargo Ships to Enter Port - CEO

UrduPoint.com

Los Angeles has seen a 13 percent improvement in the city's ability to enable container ships to enter its port and deliver goods, the port's CEO Gene Seroka said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Los Angeles has seen a 13 percent improvement in the city's ability to enable container ships to enter its port and deliver goods, the port's CEO Gene Seroka said on Thursday.

"Here in Los Angeles, we have seen a 13 percent improvement on those ships waiting to come in," Seroka said during a virtual conversation on the backlog of ships at the largest US port.

Seroka explained that 60 container ships currently wait to enter the port of Los Angeles, or nine ships less than in October.

While there is some progress, a lot of work remains to be done to further reduce the backlog of ships, Seroka said.

"The number of ships coming out of Asia, sailing across the ocean continues to remain strong because of consumer demand remains elevated," he added.

Earlier this week, Seroka said supply chain disruptions may continue at least until the end of the year.

